Abstract

In June 2020, a Guantánamo military judge ruled in United States of America v. Majid Shoukat Khan that he has the legal authority to mitigate Khan's criminal sentence as a remedy for illegal pretrial punishment if his attorneys prove that he suffered torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment in government custody. This commentary analyzes the ruling and its implications for Guantánamo's legal system, detainees, and forensic medicine.

