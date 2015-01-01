SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aggarwal NK. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 75: e102053.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jflm.2020.102053

32905869

In June 2020, a Guantánamo military judge ruled in United States of America v. Majid Shoukat Khan that he has the legal authority to mitigate Khan's criminal sentence as a remedy for illegal pretrial punishment if his attorneys prove that he suffered torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment in government custody. This commentary analyzes the ruling and its implications for Guantánamo's legal system, detainees, and forensic medicine.


Language: en

Human rights; Central intelligence agency; Enhanced interrogation techniques; Global war on terror; Guantánamo; Torture

