Pan JJ, Hou XZ, Wang P, Li W, Zhang Q, Dong T. Medicine (Baltimore) 2020; 99(36): e22056.
32899069
INTRODUCTION: With the development of social economy, transportation and various infrastructures have also developed, but it has objectively increased the number of patients with head injury. Although the current craniocerebral medicine technology continues to advance, long-term bed rest and other complications have led to an insignificant decrease in the mortality rate of coma patients. It is not uncommon for patients with disturbance of consciousness caused by head injury in major hospitals.
Language: en