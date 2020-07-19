Abstract

INTRODUCTION: With the development of social economy, transportation and various infrastructures have also developed, but it has objectively increased the number of patients with head injury. Although the current craniocerebral medicine technology continues to advance, long-term bed rest and other complications have led to an insignificant decrease in the mortality rate of coma patients. It is not uncommon for patients with disturbance of consciousness caused by head injury in major hospitals.



METHODS/DESIGN: This will be a retrospective, single-blind clinical observational study. We will select 50 cases that meet the subject's selection criteria. According to whether they received acupuncture treatment or not, they will be randomly divided into 2 groups, namely treatment group and control group. The control group will be given conventional Western medicine treatment, and the treatment group will be given acupuncture method of removing-stasis and resuscitating treatment on the basis of the control group.



DISCUSSION: Our purpose is to observe the role of acupuncture method of removing-stasis and resuscitating in promoting the recovery of patients with severe head injury. We aim to provide more evidence-based medical evidence for acupuncture treatment of this disease.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, ChiCTR2000034732, Registered on 19 July 2020.

Language: en