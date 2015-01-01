|
Kuperman P, Granovsky Y, Bahouth H, Fadel S, Ben Lulu H, Bosak N, Buxbaum C, Sprecher E, Crystal S, Granot M. Pain Rep. 2020; 5(3): e821.
(Copyright © 2020, Wolters Kluwer)
32903910 PMCID
Introduction and Objectives: Chronic pain is a common postcollision consequence. Wherein, a clearer understanding of acute pain can help stem the acute-to-chronic pain transition. However, the variability of acute pain is only partially explained by psychophysical pain characteristics as measured by quantitative sensory testing. The Pain Sensitivity Questionnaire (PSQ) may reflect inherent psychocognitive representations of patient's sensitivity and thus may reveal less-explored pain dimensions. In the vein of the biopsychosocial approach, this study aimed to explore whether PSQ holds additive value in explaining head and neck pain reports in very early acute-stage mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) after collision, above the use of psychophysical assessment.
Mild traumatic brain injury; Pain; Motor vehicle collision; Pain Sensitivity Questionnaire; Quantitative sensory testing