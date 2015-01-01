SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Watanabe S, Laurent SM. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0146167220953996

32900279

On hearing of others' offenses, people frequently intervene to encourage offenders to correct their wrongs. However, externally imposed reconciliatory behaviors may not effectively convince outside observers that offenders value victims' welfare and deserve forgiveness. Four studies examined meta-judgments of victim valuation and offender forgivability when restitution was initiated voluntarily versus externally coerced. The same compensatory actions produced greater perceived valuation/forgivability when atonement was voluntary versus court-ordered (Experiment 1). Across multiple harm/measure types, voluntary (vs. imposed) atonement consistently yielded greater valuation/forgivability, but differences between imposed and no-atonement conditions were not captured using indirect valuation measures (Experiments 2-3). Experiment 3 also showed that voluntary (vs. imposed) atonement positively influenced perceivers' inferences about their own valuation. In Experiment 4, observers perceived greater valuation/forgivability when restitution was made voluntarily rather than imposed by an intervener or requested by the victim. These studies highlight that beyond their compensatory acts, offenders' volition to atone influences third-party evaluations.


Language: en

forgivability; reconciliation; valuation; volition; welfare trade-off ratio (WTR)

