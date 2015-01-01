SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Berman JZ, Kupor D. Psychol. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1177/0956797620948821

32900283

Past research suggests that actors often seek to minimize harm at the cost of maximizing social welfare. However, this prior research has confounded a desire to minimize the negative impact caused by one's actions (harm aversion) with a desire to avoid causing any harm whatsoever (harm avoidance). Across six studies (N = 2,152), we demonstrate that these two motives are distinct. When decision-makers can completely avoid committing a harmful act, they strongly prefer to do so. However, harming cannot always be avoided. Often, decision-makers must choose between committing less harm for less benefit and committing more harm for more benefit. In these cases, harm aversion diminishes substantially, and decision-makers become increasingly willing to commit greater harm to obtain greater benefits. Thus, value trade-offs that decision-makers refuse to accept when it is possible to completely avoid committing harm can suddenly become desirable when some harm must be committed.


open data; open materials; harm aversion; harm avoidance; moral choice; preregistered; protected values; value trade-offs

