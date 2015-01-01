Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To verify the correlation between functional independence and the risk of falls in a group of institutionalized older adults.



METHOD: A cross-sectional, observational, quantitative study conducted in three Long-Term Care Facilities for older adults in the Municipality of Belém, involving both genders and assessed using the Katz Index and Tinetti Index. Pearson's Chi-squared test was used for analysis, adopting a p-value significance level of < 0.05. The data correlation was performed using the Pearson correlation test with a significance of 5% (p<0.05).



RESULTS: Forty-eight (48) older adults participated. Most were classified as functionally independent (89.6%) and with a low risk of falls (58.3%). There was a moderate correlation between functional independence and low risk of falls.



CONCLUSION: The more independent the older adult is, the lower the risk of falls. Therefore, it is necessary to plan individualized care, considering its peculiarities and limitations, so that older adults can preserve their functional independence for longer.

