Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the occurrence of work accidents among Mobile Emergency Service workers and the association with the identified occupational risks.



METHOD: A quantitative, exploratory, descriptive and cross-sectional study conducted with Mobile Emergency Service workers in Rio Grande do Sul, between January 2016 and November 2017, using an online instrument.



RESULTS: A total of 265 workers participated. There was a significant association between the occurrence of accidents at work and professional category (p = 0.041); as well as the occurrence of work accidents and the mesoregion (p = 0.015). In the significant associations between the occurrence of accidents at work and occupational risks, accidents with sharps, physical aggression, animal bites, verbal aggression, traffic accidents during commuting and falls were highlighted. In addition, a significant association between the occurrence of an accident at work and work leave (p = 0.000) was found.



CONCLUSION: The occurrences of work accidents during pre-hospital service activities are related to the professional category of workers, the work mesoregion, work leave and the exposure of workers to different occupational risks.

Language: pt