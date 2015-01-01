Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the perception of nursing students about the care given to the persistent family aggressor.



METHOD: a descriptive study, with a qualitative approach. Madeleine Leininger's Theory of Diversity and Universality of Care was used as a theoretical reference. The data collection took place with 37 in the last year of at a public university in Southeast Brazil. We used the technique of Projective Design with a Topic and semi-structured interview. The data were analyzed with the content analysis.



RESULTS: the examination of the narratives underpinned the construction of four categories: The care of the aggressor with the family, Recognition of family values and culture, The search for knowledge to care for the aggressor and family, Multidisciplinary and intersectoral care to confront violence.



CONCLUSION: there is an acknowledgment that the care for the aggressor should not only be individual but should involve all those affected. For this, multidisciplinary work is important, and the search for knowledge on the subject is essential for culturally significant care.

