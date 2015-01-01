Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify and analyze the perceptions and practices of health professionals and of the third sector regarding adolescence and violence between intimate adolescent partners.



METHOD: an exploratory and descriptive study. Data was collected in two sessions of a Critical-Emancipatory Work Workshop carried out with 55 professionals who work in Primary Health Care services and services related to the third sector. Data was submitted to content analysis with the support of the WebQDA software. The categories of analysis used were gender and generation.



RESULTS: the perceptions and practices in the face of violence between intimate adolescent partners are based on common sense and subjugate female adolescents in particular. In the health services, violence is perceived during consultations for other demands, under the biomedical paradigm. Third sector professionals understand the confrontation of violence as a responsibility of the health area.



CONCLUSION: negative and stereotyped conceptions of violence between intimate adolescent partners are marked by gender and generation biases. The study highlights the need to promote networking actions in the professional practices that consider the historical and social understanding of adolescence to cope with the problem.

Language: en