|
Citation
|
Mariucci MT, Montone P. Sci. Data 2020; 7(1): e298.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32901031
|
Abstract
|
The Italian Present-day Stress Indicators (IPSI) database is a freely available Italian georeferenced repository of information regarding the crustal stress field. It consists of horizontal stress orientations that have been analysed, compiled in a standardised format and quality-ranked for reliability and comparability on a global scale. The database contains a collection of information regarding contemporary stress within the shallow crust from the following main stress-indicator categories: borehole breakouts; earthquake focal mechanisms; seismic sequences and active fault-slip data. The present database (IPSI 1.4) released in January 2020 is accessible through a web interface which facilitates findability, accessibility, interoperability and reusability of the dataset. Moreover, it contains 928 records updated up until December 2019 with an increase of 10% with respect to the first one, and improved metadata information. The uniform spread of stress data over a given territory is relevant for earth crustal modelling or as starting point in many applied studies. It is therefore necessary to continue collecting new data and update present-day stress maps to obtain more reliable evaluations.
Language: en