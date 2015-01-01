Abstract

The Italian Present-day Stress Indicators (IPSI) database is a freely available Italian georeferenced repository of information regarding the crustal stress field. It consists of horizontal stress orientations that have been analysed, compiled in a standardised format and quality-ranked for reliability and comparability on a global scale. The database contains a collection of information regarding contemporary stress within the shallow crust from the following main stress-indicator categories: borehole breakouts; earthquake focal mechanisms; seismic sequences and active fault-slip data. The present database (IPSI 1.4) released in January 2020 is accessible through a web interface which facilitates findability, accessibility, interoperability and reusability of the dataset. Moreover, it contains 928 records updated up until December 2019 with an increase of 10% with respect to the first one, and improved metadata information. The uniform spread of stress data over a given territory is relevant for earth crustal modelling or as starting point in many applied studies. It is therefore necessary to continue collecting new data and update present-day stress maps to obtain more reliable evaluations.

