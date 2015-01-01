Abstract

This paper presents an analysis of modern research related to potential threats in a vehicle cabin, which is based on situation monitoring during vehicle control and the interaction of the driver with intelligent transportation systems (ITS). In the modern world, such systems enable the detection of potentially dangerous situations on the road, reducing accident probability. However, at the same time, such systems increase vulnerabilities in vehicles and can be sources of different threats. In this paper, we consider the primary information flows between the driver, vehicle, and infrastructure in modern ITS, and identify possible threats related to these entities. We define threat classes related to vehicle control and discuss which of them can be detected by smartphone sensors. We present a case study that supports our findings and shows the main use cases for threat identification using smartphone sensors: Drowsiness, distraction, unfastened belt, eating, drinking, and smartphone use.

Language: en