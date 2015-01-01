Abstract

METHODS used to evaluate the impact of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) services on road safety are usually based on expert assessments or statistical studies. However, commonly used methods are challenging to apply in the planning process of ITS services. This paper presents the methodology of research using surrogate safety measures calculated and calibrated with the use of simulation techniques and a driving simulator. This approach supports the choice of the type of ITS services that are beneficial for traffic efficiency and road safety. This paper presents results of research on the influence of selected scenarios of variable speed limits on the efficiency and safety of traffic on the sections of motorways and expressways in various traffic conditions. The driving simulator was used to estimate the efficiency of lane-keeping by the driver. The simulation traffic models were calibrated using driving simulator data and roadside sensor data. The traffic models made it possible to determine surrogate safety measures (number of conflicts and their severity) in selected scenarios of using ITS services. The presented studies confirmed the positive impact of Variable Speed Limits (VSLs) on the level of road safety and traffic efficiency. This paper also presents recommendations and plans for further research in this area.

