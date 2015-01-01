Abstract

BACKGROUND: High-risk alcohol use on college campuses is a significant public health concern, especially among students in fraternities and sororities. Alcohol harm-reduction programs that include protective behavioral strategies (PBSs) provide a promising approach to curb drinking among students, yet results have been inconsistent among high-risk drinkers.



PURPOSE: To evaluate the impact of a harm-reduction, peer-led training program called "Voice of Reason" (VOR) on alcohol knowledge and behaviors among students in Greek chapters.



METHODS: We conducted two studies with students directly trained in VOR (Study 1: N = 118; Study 2: N = 53) and with students in affiliated Greek chapters (Study 1: N = 1363; Study 2: N = 1446). Study 1 included 13 chapters and Study 2 included 15 chapters.



RESULTS: Results of analyses across both studies showed that among those directly trained in VOR, there were pre-post increases in alcohol knowledge, medical amnesty law awareness, talking with friends about PBS, use of PBS, and intentions to use PBS, as well as pre-post decreases in drinking and driving and riding with drinking drivers. In addition, VOR had an impact on students in affiliated chapters, indicating an increase in medical amnesty law awareness and a decrease in the number of drinks consumed on a typical day.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, results provide some early evidence of VOR impact, while also demonstrating the challenge of changing normative drinking behaviors among high-risk college students. Ongoing research is needed to assess the effectiveness of VOR, especially after successive implementations with the same chapters.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en