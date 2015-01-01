|
Citation
|
Freeman TE, Jordan HR, Madson MB. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32901535
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: College students report high rates of alcohol consumption and Criterion A traumatic events, which puts them at higher risk for dangerous alcohol-related negative consequences when compared to the general population. The self-medication theory suggests coping as the potential link between substance use and psychological distress, and it has been found that ineffective coping styles are related to increased PTSD symptom severity and harmful drinking behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college students; Coping styles; alcohol outcomes; post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms