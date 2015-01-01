|
Citation
van Ede F, Rohenkohl G, Gould I, Nobre AC. J. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Neuroscience)
DOI
PMID
32900836
Abstract
Temporal expectations enable anticipatory brain states that prepare us for upcoming perception and action. We investigated the purpose-dependent nature and consequences of cued temporal expectations on brain and behaviour in male and female human volunteers, using two matched visual-motor tasks that stressed either response speed or visual accuracy. We show that the consequences of temporal expectations are fundamentally purpose dependent. Temporal expectations predominantly affected response times when visual demands were low and speed was more important, but perceptual accuracy when visual demands were more challenging. Using Magnetoencephalography, we further show how temporal expectations latch onto anticipatory neural states associated with concurrent spatial expectations - modulating task-specific anticipatory neural lateralisation of oscillatory brain activity in a modality- and frequency-specific manner. By relating these brain states to behaviour, we finally reveal how the behavioural relevance of such anticipatory brain states is similarly purpose dependent.
Language: en