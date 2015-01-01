Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Return to driving is an important goal for people recovering from acquired brain injury. Occupational therapy driving assessments aim to determine the impact of acquired brain injury on a person's capacity to drive and may include on-road driving rehabilitation. The primary objective of this project was to conduct a feasibility randomised controlled trial (RCT) of an on-road driving remediation program for adults with acquired brain injury. Secondary objectives were to measure the effectiveness of the on-road driving program and determine sample size required for a randomised controlled trial.



METHODS: A wait-list randomised controlled trial with blinded assessment and 6-month follow-up aimed to recruit 10 participants with acquired brain injury. Concealed methods randomly allocated participants to receive the on-road driving rehabilitation program immediately (intervention group) or after 6 weeks (wait-list group). The primary outcome measure of functional fitness to drive, was assessed pre- and post-intervention, and at 6-month follow-up. Driving performance was measured by percentage of correct manoeuvres and driving instructor intervention.



RESULTS: Eight participants (seven male; average age 46 years; six traumatic brain injury and two stroke) were recruited. The protocol was feasible.



RESULTS of the RCT suggest intervention effectiveness initially with two of the three interventions, and no wait-list, participants achieving fitness to drive. This increased to five out of eight participants after the wait-list group completed the intervention. While three participants retained this outcome at 6-month follow-up, universal deterioration in on-road driving performance was evident for all participants at 6-month follow-up.



CONCLUSION: The trial was feasible and findings suggest that on-road driving remediation assists people with acquired brain injury to achieve functional fitness to drive but the skills may not be maintained 6 months later. A full RCT is warranted to further determine the effectiveness of on-road driving remediation and capacity of participants to maintain the skills developed.

Language: en