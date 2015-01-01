Abstract

BACKGROUND: Different measures have been used to quantify body balance; some of which use technology to measure postural sway, others are physical performance or self-reported. However, there is little information on the best postural sway measures associated with aging, physical performance, and cognitive function measures.

Objective: To evaluate the relationship between postural sway measures and aging, physical performance, and cognitive function measures.



Methods: A total of 51 subjects (53% female, mean age 53.2 ± 21 years) participated in this cross-sectional study. The participants completed the Activities-specific Balance Confidence (ABC) Scale questionnaire, the Functional Gait Assessment (FGA), the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test, and gait speed. Afterward, the participants performed 8 balance exercises, and their postural sway was measured using a force plate. Spearman's rank correlation coefficient was used to examine the relationship between the study variables.



Results: Age was negatively associated with cognitive function, gait speed, ABC scores, and FGA scores. In addition, cognitive ability was associated positively with ABC scores (r = 0.38, p ≤ 0.01). Age, FGA scores, and gait speed were significantly associated with the postural sway of the AP direction in some exercises and in all exercises in the ML directions (p < 0.05). The cognitive function and ABC scores were significantly associated with only postural sway measures in the ML direction (p < 0.05).



Conclusion: The postural sway measures in the lateral direction had more and stronger associations with age, physical performance, and cognitive function measures compared to those in the AP direction.

