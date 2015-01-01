Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyze the Nursing Diagnosis risk for falls indicators in aged with hypertension and to verify the association of this diagnosis with sociodemographic variables and antihypertensive agents used by the aged.



METHODS: Analytical study, cross-sectional with quantitative approach. It was carried out in three health units in the city of Redenção, Ceará, Brazil, in the Brazilian Northeast. A total of 153 elderly subjects participated in the study. Statistical analysis was performed using Fisher's exact test, Pearson's chi-square test and multinomial logistic regression of variables that presented association with the Nursing Diagnosis.



RESULTS: Use of throw rugs, difficulties with gait, acute illness (p =.004), age greater than or equal to 65 years and impaired vision were associated with the Nursing Diagnosis risk for falls (00155). The work situation (retired) was the only sociodemographic variable that had a significant association with the risk for falls. Antihypertensive agents were not associated with the diagnosis.



CONCLUSION: Age greater than or equal to 65 years, use of throw rugs, difficulties with gait, acute illness, and impaired vision can be useful to infer the risk for falls and to confirm their presence in the aged with hypertension.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: This study provides data that can help nurses in the process of inferring the diagnosis risk for falls in the aged with hypertension, which streamlines the planning and implementation of preventive interventions.

Language: en