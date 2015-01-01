|
Burnes D, Syed M, Hsieh J. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32909492
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Resident-to-resident aggression (RRA) is a prevalent form of interpersonal violence in long-term care (LTC) settings. Research to guide preventive interventions is limited. Using social-ecological and need-driven dementia-compromised behavior perspectives, we sought to generate process models representing common RRA pathways in dementia-specific LTC units.
dementia; nursing homes; abuse and neglect