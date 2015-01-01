Abstract

Federal reporting of crash fatalities has limited age-by-sex stratification, but both age and sex are associated with driving reduction and cessation. We described older driver fatal crash involvement and fatalities using Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to calculate rates (per 100,000 licensed drivers, per 100,000 population) with age-by-sex stratifications. Nationally from 2000 through 2017, 110,422 drivers 65+ were involved in crashes resulting in at least one death within 30 days, and 67,843 of these older drivers died. Involvement and fatality rates per 100,000 licensed drivers in 2017 were lowest for females 65-69 (7.7 and 3.6, respectively) and highest for males age 85+ (34.3 and 25.5, respectively). Females had lower driver fatal crash involvement and fatality rates throughout the lifespan, even when rates generally decreased over time. Elaborating fatal crash trends and rates by age and sex helps to differentiate the public health burden of older driver crashes and fatalities.

