Abstract

Several authors are studying sexual abuse via the Internet and its consequences. However, the available studies have not sufficiently detected factors that could help reduce the symptoms that victims may experience. Given the importance of peers during adolescence, especially in the online world, the objective of this study was to evaluate the relationship between online sexual abuse, perceived peer support, and internalizing and externalizing symptomatology. Three hundred and eighty Chilean adolescents (M = 16.12 years, SD =.52, 49.7% girls, 50.3% boys) responded to a set of self-report instruments. The results showed a relationship between online sexual abuse and depressive symptomatology, as well as self-injurious and antisocial behaviors. In turn, peer support was inversely associated with internalizing symptomatology.



RESULTS of the study highlight the relevance of peers as factors in intervention programs for adolescents dealing with online sexual abuse.

