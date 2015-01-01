SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guerra C, Aguilera G, Lippians C, Navarro M, Paz M, Rebolledo D, Silva G, Alaeddine R. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0886260520957685

PMID

32907454

Abstract

Several authors are studying sexual abuse via the Internet and its consequences. However, the available studies have not sufficiently detected factors that could help reduce the symptoms that victims may experience. Given the importance of peers during adolescence, especially in the online world, the objective of this study was to evaluate the relationship between online sexual abuse, perceived peer support, and internalizing and externalizing symptomatology. Three hundred and eighty Chilean adolescents (M = 16.12 years, SD =.52, 49.7% girls, 50.3% boys) responded to a set of self-report instruments. The results showed a relationship between online sexual abuse and depressive symptomatology, as well as self-injurious and antisocial behaviors. In turn, peer support was inversely associated with internalizing symptomatology.

RESULTS of the study highlight the relevance of peers as factors in intervention programs for adolescents dealing with online sexual abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

social support; depression; antisocial behavior; online sexual abuse; self-injurious behaviors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print