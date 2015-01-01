Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide ranks third among the teenager's death causes around the world. Recognizing the risk factors associated to suicide can serve as a base line to design timely and effective interventions. The objective of the study was to determine the prevalence and associated factors of ideation and suicide attempt in adolescents.



METHODS: It was made Systematic review, through Search of bibliographic sources Cuiden, Lilacs, Pubmed/Medline, Scielo, Science direct, Scopus and Ebsco, of primary studies. The search was conducted in January between February 2019. The search terms were Suicide, Risk Factors, Adolescents and teenagers. The appraisal of the methodological quality was carried out using a specific guidance for observational epidemiological studies. A qualitative synthesis of the findings was made. Additionally, the vote counting and sign test technique was applied.



RESULTS: 23 studies were selected. A variably prevalence of suicidal behavior in adolescents was found. Associated factors had to did with alcohol, tobacco and psychoactive substance that increased the risk in 30%, depression and anxiety, a family history of suicide 43%, poor relationships with parents 56%, physical and psychological abuse, hopelessness, poor school performance and previous thoughts of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of suicidal behavior was variable in the adolescent population, however, in several studies there was a percentage considered high for ideas and suicide attempts that were directly related to some risk factors.

Language: es