Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study examined associations between nonmedical use of prescription opioids and serious psychological distress, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts, and tested whether age and sex moderate these relationships.



METHODS: Data on 5582 adolescents were obtained from a representative province-wide survey of students in grades 7 through 12 (mean age: 15.3 years) across Ontario, Canada. Nonmedical use of prescribed opioids in the last 12 months was categorized in "no use", "infrequent use (1-2 times)", and "regular use (3 times or more)". Logistic regression analysis was adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, subjective socioeconomic status, and other substance use (i.e., tobacco cigarette, alcohol, cannabis).



RESULTS: Overall, regular nonmedical use of prescription opioids was strongly associated with greater odds of serious psychological distress (OR: 3.47; 95% CI 1.42-8.45), suicidal ideation (OR: 2.73; 95% CI 1.84-4.05), and suicide attempts (OR: 3.21; 95% CI 1.40-7.37). However, infrequent nonmedical use of prescription opioids was associated with greater odds of serious psychological distress (OR: 1.79; 95% CI 1.08-2.98) and suicidal ideation (OR: 1.63; 95% CI 1.20-2.21), but not suicide attempts (OR: 1.84; 95% CI 0.76-4.45). Age-stratified analyses showed that both infrequent (OR: 1.61; 95% CI 1.01-2.58) and regular (OR: 3.40; 95% CI 2.11-5.46) nonmedical use of prescription opioids was strongly associated with greater odds of suicidal ideation among 15- to 20-year-olds, but not 11- to 14-year-olds.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that nonmedical use of prescription opioids is strongly associated with mental health problems among adolescents. Future research using a longitudinal design is needed to confirm age differences and temporality.

