Solem L, Diaz C, Hill L. J. Child. Serv. 2020; 15(1): 1-14.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE Child neglect is the most common form of maltreatment but is also one of the most complex. Neglect has a long-term negative impact on children and young people's development and wellbeing. This study examined 20 recent serious case reviews that had taken place in England where neglect was a feature. The purpose of this study is sought to explore the barriers, which exist for social workers in England in identifying and responding to neglect in a timely, appropriate and effective manner.
Language: en
Child abuse; Child protection; Neglect; Safeguarding; Serious case reviews; Social work