Abstract

This study centers upon understanding pro-environmental behavior to reduce flood risk among the private land-owning populace. As the trend of increasing number and severity of extreme rainfall events that cause flooding in the northeastern United States continues, such research can produce timely insights--especially given the preponderance of privately owned land in the United States. In this study, we were particularly interested in uncovering the role of ascription of personal responsibility to self and others, motivational and resource barriers, and risk in landowner behaviors to reduce flood risk. We surveyed riparian landowners in the Hudson Valley region of New York State to gain insight on landowner decision-making and behavior regarding the pro-environmental behavior of planting or maintaining riparian buffers on their property. We administered a quantitative survey to streamside landowners using an adapted theory of planned behavior model.



RESULTS show that past experience with flooding, attitude towards riparian buffers, past behavior, along with personal responsibility for oneself, personal motivation for the act, and norms were all significant predictors of planting or maintaining a riparian buffer. As the flood risk in the Hudson Valley continues to increase, the results of this study have important implications for understanding what motivates riparian private landowners to manage their land in a way that can mitigate flooding.

