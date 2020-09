Abstract

• Agonist therapy for opioid use disorder (OUD) is often inaccessible in the US at a time of high overdose mortality.

• OUD therapy could be offered by drug treatment courts as an alternative to criminal prosecution for some drug offenses.

• Many drug courts, however, reject gold-standard agonist therapies, seeing them as "another form of addiction".

• Drug courts often prefer to offer extended-release naltrexone, but it is costly and requires pre-treatment abstinence.

• Drug courts have had limited success in improving access to OUD treatment at a time of high overdose mortality.

