Journal Article

Citation

Janssen DF. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2020; 1: e100025.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsiml.2020.100025

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

From early modern legal debates about sodomitical, or unnatural, forms of lust, early nineteenth-century European forensic medicine inherited a shortlist of what eventually came to be called perversions of the sex drive. This brief article traces this forensic-medical prehistory of sexual perversion focusing on one such prototypical sexual aberration: sex with female corpses...


Language: en

Keywords

Corpse; Forensic psychology; Lust murder; Medical history; Necrophilia; Paraphilia; Sexual perversion

