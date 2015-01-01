|
Janssen DF. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2020; 1: e100025.
From early modern legal debates about sodomitical, or unnatural, forms of lust, early nineteenth-century European forensic medicine inherited a shortlist of what eventually came to be called perversions of the sex drive. This brief article traces this forensic-medical prehistory of sexual perversion focusing on one such prototypical sexual aberration: sex with female corpses...
Corpse; Forensic psychology; Lust murder; Medical history; Necrophilia; Paraphilia; Sexual perversion