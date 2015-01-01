|
Citation
Rao DH, Mahajan HN. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(2): 515-519.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In India, injuries account for an estimated 15% of total deaths and 15% of disability adjusted life years (DALYs) with resulting economic losses of 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the country. Learning about injuries is the first step to reduce the risks of injuries in the community. The objectives of the study were to describe the nature of injuries and their relationship to select epidemiological variables and also to assess the type of health facility accessed and the cost incurred therein.
Language: en