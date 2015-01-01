|
Citation
Godbole M, Joshi AR, Bant DD. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(2): 539-544.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Rabies is a fatal zoonotic disease of the central nervous system, most commonly caused by the bite of rabid dogs. Globally canine rabies causes 59,000 human deaths, over 3.7 million DALYs and 8.6 billion USD economic losses annually. These losses are due to a lack of knowledge about wound management and post-exposure prophylaxis. The objective of the study was to assess the knowledge and practices following dog bite and its management among the urban and rural population.
Language: en