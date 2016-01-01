|
Uchendu JO. West Afr. J. Med. 2020; 37(1): 74-78.
(Copyright © 2020, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
unavailable
32030716
PURPOSE: Identification of health problems of women of reproductive age, using a reliable mortality data, is essential in evading preventable female deaths. This study aimed at investigating mortality profile of women of reproductive age group in Nigeria.
Language: en
Abortion, Induced; Adolescent; Adult; Breast Neoplasms; Cause of Death; Eclampsia; Female; HIV Infections; Hospital Mortality; Hospitals; Humans; Maternal Mortality; Middle Aged; Nigeria; Obstetric Labor Complications; Postpartum Hemorrhage; Pregnancy; Pregnancy Complications; Puerperal Infection; Retrospective Studies; Sepsis; Stroke; Tuberculosis; Young Adult