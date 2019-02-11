|
Citation
|
John J, Nath KR. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(2): 804-807.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Aging is a universal process. It has been documented that elderly are more prone to psychological problems and depression is the commonest geriatric psychiatric disorder. In India the prevalence of depression among elderly population between 13% and 25%. Depression usually becomes unnoticed and untreated in the elderly. Depression in late life is associated with significant morbidity including deficits in a range of cognitive functions, functional impairment, decreased quality of life, increased rate of suicide. The objectives of this study was to find out the prevalence of depression and its risk factors in geriatric population.
Language: en