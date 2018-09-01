|
Citation
Ganganapalli V, N S, Kurre B. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(5): 2116-2120.
Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Globally, more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression. With an ageing population, depression among the elderly is likely to increase in the coming years, with higher prevalence among the elderly people than that in the general adult population. This study was intended to know the prevalence of depression and factors associated with depression among elderly people.
