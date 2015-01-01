|
Citation
|
H SN, N PK, Gaonkar N, Kanganolli SR, Malya A. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(5): 2143-2146.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: As per the WHO estimates the global population of people aged 60 years and above will increase from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion in 2050. Abuse of elderly has become a problem even in India. Due to social taboo, the elder abuse at community setting is usually not reported. Even though elder abuse is an important public health problem, very little is known about the extent of abuse especially in developing countries.
Language: en