Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dating violence has long-lasting and also short effects that are serious and have negative impacts severity toward physical forms of violence, psychic, economic and sexual. This study aims to know the relationship between the teachers' role, their peers and the mass media and dating violence in adolescents at SMK PIRI 1 Yogyakarta.



Methods: The design of the study is analytical survey with cross-sectional design.The sample was students of class XI of SMK Piri 1 Yogyakarta with a total of 147 respondents.A questionnaire was used to determine the relationship between the role of the teacher, peers and mass media with dating violence. Univariate and bivariate analyzes were performed with chi square test.



Results: There were two variables that show there was a relationship between peers (p=0.009), mass media (p=0.019) with dating violence and there was no relationship between teacher roles and dating violence (p=1.00), peer prevalence ratio values indicate (RP=0.682), mass media (RP=1,432) and the teacher's role (RP=0,977) and confidence interval 95% confidence level, that there are peers (CI=0,528-0,888), mass media (CI = 1,067-1,922) and the teacher's role (CI=0.745-1.228).



Conclusions: There is a relationship between peers and mass media with dating violence, and there is no relationship between teachers' role and dating violence in SMK 1 Piri Yogyakarta.

Language: en