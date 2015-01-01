Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence against women has serious health consequences for women. Prior research indicates its pervasive nature, albeit with wide variations in its prevalence across different settings. We examined the prevalence, pattern and predictors of domestic violence against women.



Methods: Our community based, cross sectional, mixed methods study included 827 ever married women aged up to 60 years, from Delhi (India), selected through cluster sampling followed by systematic random sampling. Data were collected during 2010 to 2011 using structured questionnaires and in-depth interview guide. Statistical analysis was carried out using Stata 11.0 (College Station, Texas, USA) and thematic analysis for qualitative data obtained on in-depth interviews.



Results: The life time prevalence of psychological, physical and sexual violence was 43.4%, 27.2 % and 26.4 % respectively; and when measured over past 12 months it was 37.6%, 19.3% and 20.3% respectively. 'Any form of violence' emerged as a sizeable category with a lifetime prevalence of 43.4%, and 37.8% in past one year. In most instances, the acts of violence were continuing and were perpetrated by husband. Violence was significantly higher among women having low neighborhood support (OR: 2.71, 95% CI: (1.39, 5.27), negative dowry effect (OR: 19.93, 95% CI: (10.36, 38.35) and alcoholic husband (OR: 2.12, 95% CI: (1.46, 3.09), whereas family support was protective against violence (OR: 0.31, 95% CI: (0.20, 0.49).



Conclusions: The prevalence of domestic violence in Delhi is considerably high. There is need to use multipronged approach including effective and sustainable public health interventions to address the violence.

