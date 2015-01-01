Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was to enlighten the prevalence, different types & impact of injuries in elderly population in rural area of middle income country (India).



Methods: It was a community based descriptive cross-sectional study, conducted in all 24 villages under one Primary Health Centre of central India. The study was carried out from June 2009 to May 2011.



Results: In the present study, prevalence of injury was 17.1%, which was highest among elderly ageing 65-69 years (36.8%) followed by elderly ageing 60-64 years (27.4%). Prevalence of injury was higher (20%) among males as compared to females (14%). Association of age, gender and injury was not statistically significant. Fall was the most common cause (34.7%) of injury followed by occupational (34.0%) and road traffic accidents (15.8%). Superficial injuries were the most common (32.6%) type of injuries followed by fracture (27.3%). Hospital admission required by 24.2% of elderly. We found 34.7% elderly was physically impaired and 26.3% physically disabled due to various injuries.



Conclusions: In the present study we found injuries pose a major public health problem in elderly. Therefore there is a need of community based assessment on impact of injury among elderly in various parts of country to formulate appropriate health initiatives for prevention and optimum treatment of injuries in elderly.

Language: en