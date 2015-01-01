|
Citation
|
Kishanrao DV, Wadde SK. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(11): 4972-4975.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization projects that by 2020, injuries will surpass infectious diseases as the leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore we conducted the present study with objective to identify trends of admissions and deaths of burn patients and to forecast the number of cases of admission and deaths in a tertiary care hospital, Maharashtra by using time series analysis.
Language: en