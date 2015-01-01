Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic injury is an injury, which takes place in the home or in its immediate surroundings and more generally, all injury not connected with traffic, vehicles or sport. It is a worldwide public health problem. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to domestic injury.



OBJECTIVEs of this study are to estimate the incidence and to identify the correlates, if any, of domestic injuries among geriatric population and to study the consequences of domestic injuries among study subjects.



Methods: Community-based descriptive study with longitudinal design. Multistage random sampling was adopted in the study. One block was selected by simple random sampling method then cluster sampling method (30/7) was used considering village as cluster. Three cross-sectional surveys were conducted in study subjects. Data was collected with the help of pre-designed, pre-tested, semi-structured schedule by paying house-to-house visits and review of records.



Results: The subjects under study comprised of 210 elderly individuals, out of which 27 faced domestic injuries and three study subjects faced injury twice in study period. So, total number of injured was 30. Incidence rate was calculated to be 142.85 injuries per thousand persons per year. Fall was most common type of domestic injury. According to the consequence of injury, impairment was found in 13 cases out of them two injured cases were suffered from permanent disability.



Conclusions: Incidence was estimated to be higher than what was found in other studies. Fall was the most common type of domestic injury. Marital status, use of central nervous system depressant drugs and co-morbidities were found to have positive association with injury.

Language: en