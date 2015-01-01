|
Tiwari N, Bankwar V, Jha RK, Singh A. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(12): 5246-5249.
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
BACKGROUND: Disaster causes widespread destruction, disrupting people's lives and causing human suffering with communities finding it difficult to cope. Human beings may not have the power to stop it but they may have the ability to be prepared and minimize the impact of the disaster. The medical professionals play a pivotal role in a disaster situation and its knowledge is a must during their academics. This study was aimed to assess the level of knowledge of disaster preparedness among medical professionals.
Language: en