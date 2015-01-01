Abstract

BACKGROUND: Animal bites are a neglected public health problem and remain a significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. There are many myths and misconceptions regarding animal bites i.e. application of herbs, lime, chilli powder etc., on wound, consulting faith healers/quacks. There is dearth of evidence pertaining to it thus we aim to estimate the pattern, profile and determinants of care seeking behavior of animal bite cases reported at the ARCs, Chandigarh.



Methods: We undertook a cross sectional study at the ARCs of Chandigarh. Annual data on all reported animal bite cases during the period of January 2014 to December 2015 were collected from the hospital records to estimate case load and pattern of animal bite. 100 cases were purposively selected animal bite victims were interviewed during a four months period from January 2015 to April 2015. Pattern of animal bite cases and care seeking behaviour was ascertained by using pre tested questionnaire. Data was analysed using EpiInfo and MS excel.



Results: Majority of victims were males and above 15 years. Dog was the principal biting animal. Legs (61%) were most common biting site and 71% category III bites were recorded. Around 27% victims applied chili/salt/lime etc., 40% used water for wound washing and 4% applied Turmeric/Neem/Tulsi etc. Majority (65%) took local treatment within 10 minutes of bite.



Conclusions: Majority of victims presented with category III bites. Applying chili/salt/lime or some other form of irritant at the wound was a common practice amongst victims.



