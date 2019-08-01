|
Gupta DK, Singh RP, Agarwal AK, Bisht S. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(5): 1968-1971.
(Copyright © 2020, Medip Academy)
|
BACKGROUND: Emergency services are the back bone of the every hospital, providing 24×7 health care services. Health care workers (HCWs) working in emergency department are always at a greater risk of violence. Factors leading to violence against HCWs need to be addressed to curb these incidents. Aim and objective: To study illness profile of admitted patients through emergency, find out factors leading to violence against health care workers (HCWs) working in emergency, and to recommend development of optimum skills and measures for minimizing violence.
Language: en