Citation
Hossain M, Mani KKC. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(8): 2906-2913.
Copyright
DOI
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drowning is the third leading cause of death for children aged 0-4 years in many Asian countries, and is a serious but neglected health problem in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, drowning rates are 10 to 20 times more than those in other developed countries. The aim of this study is the efficiency of mobile SMS intervention for increasing parental socio-demographic knowledge of drowning prevention in Bangladesh.
Language: en