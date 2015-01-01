SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amaltinga APM, Mbinta JF. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(9): 3711-3721.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medip Academy)

DOI

10.18203/2394-6040.ijcmph20203949

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although depression is a major concern for global health, understanding of this phenomenon has been limited since most of the empirical studies address personal characteristics without much consideration to larger environmental contexts for adolescents globally. The objective was to review factors associated with depression among young people. The researchers adopted a narrative review of selected peer reviewed articles on depression with a focus on the factors associated with depression among young people. The papers were selected according to the six World Health Organization (WHO) regions. The results show that females were at greater risk of depression compared to their male counterparts. Also, genetic predisposition as a result of maternal rumination was a factor for depression among young people in all WHO regions. Past history of depressive symptoms, uncontrollable negative life events, and family-related stressful events contributed significantly to depression among young people. Finally, the study recommends that mental health services at primary healthcare level be prioritized in all Low and Middle-Income countries (LMICs) to help identify and handle early cases of mental health in young people.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print