PURPOSE

Health criminology is an emerging line of inquiry that has focused on the association between crime/criminality and health outcomes. The current study sought to add to this literature by examining the potential connection between gang membership and health problems and brain-based disorders.



Methods

Data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) were analyzed.



Results

The results revealed that gang membership was associated with only two (cancer and high blood pressure) of the potential 12 health problems and brain-based disorders. Additional analyses indicated that gang membership was related to a combined measure of health problems, but not to a combined measure of brain-based disorders or to a cumulative measure of health problems. Supplemental analysis also revealed that gang membership was associated with an increased odds of being shot or stabbed.



Conclusions

Gang membership does not appear to have sweeping negative effects on general health and brain-based disorders through young adulthood. We conclude by discussing the limitations of the study and directions for future research.

