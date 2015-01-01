Abstract

PURPOSE

A number of high-profile killings of police officers has occurred throughout the United States since 2014. These killings have led some police executives, politicians, and political commentators to suggest that a "war on police" is taking place. This narrative persists to the present day, although little is known regarding how the public perceives this phenomenon. The current study draws from theoretical perspectives on media consumption, institutional trust, and political orientations to understand these perceptions.



Methods

Using a national sample of American adults, a series of OLS regressions are used to examine correlates of public perceptions of the "war on police."



Results

Perceptions of the "war on police" are fairly pervasive. Political conservatism and trust in the police are both significantly, positively associated with these perceptions, while media consumption has inconsistent effects on perceptions.



FINDINGS from sensitivity analyses are consistent with those from the OLS models.



Conclusions

Findings highlight the relevance of multiple theoretical perspectives for understanding public perceptions of criminal justice-related political narratives. Further exploring linkages between perceptions of these contemporary narratives and policy preferences is necessary.

Language: en