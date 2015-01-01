SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ellison JM, Gainey R. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 66: e101632.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jcrimjus.2019.101632

Abstract

PURPOSE
Correctional officers experience victimization and other safety hazards that may result in adverse health and occupational outcomes. Researchers have done their part to investigate the sources of safety risks for prison officers, but much less information has been gathered regarding the parallel dangers that jail officers endure. We drew from a general opportunity perspective to identify the correlates of safety risks among jail officers.

Method
Using data collected from 1264 individuals working in 18 jails in two states, we examined whether measures of officers' routines, suitability as targets, and levels of guardianship influenced how often they were threatened, their risk of assault victimization, or their perceptions of danger at work.

Conclusions
In general, our results showed that jail officers' safety risks vary according to their work assignments, degree of contact with inmates, antagonistic attitudes or characteristics, and extent of protection and support at work.

FINDINGS comport with the broader literature on safety and victimization as well as the small but growing number of studies that suggest individual and work-related conditions are important for identifying jail officers' safety risks.


Jail officer; Victimization; Violence; Workplace safety

