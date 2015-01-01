Abstract

PURPOSE

Previous research has revealed that variation in levels of self-control is associated with violent victimization. Absent from this line of research is an evaluation of whether unique components of self-control, reflective of the dual-systems model, are uniquely associated with violent victimization from adolescence through young adulthood.



Methods

The current study analyzed longitudinal data from a population-based sample of youth to assess bidirectional associations among impulsivity, sensation seeking, and violent criminal victimization from ages 16 to 23. Latent growth curve models were estimated to examine developmental trajectories of impulsivity and sensation seeking. Autoregressive cross-lagged models were used to assess the direction of effects between variables over time.



Results

Evidence for the dual systems model of self-control was found with impulsivity and sensation seeking developing at different rates from adolescence into young adulthood. Changes in impulsivity were positively associated with changes in violent criminal victimization from adolescence through young adulthood. However, changes in sensation seeking were not associated with changes in victimization.



Conclusions

Findings from the current study provide further evidence for the dual systems model of self-control and suggest that impulsivity may be a more potent risk factor for violent criminal victimization than sensation seeking.

