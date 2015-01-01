|
Kosson DS, Garofalo C, Mcbride CK, Velotti P. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 67: e101672.
PURPOSE: Few prior studies address relationships between anger expression and psychopathic traits. Emotion deficit perspectives suggest that anger expression is negatively related or unrelated to psychopathic traits or positively associated only with lifestyle-antisocial components of psychopathy. The affect regulation theory of psychopathy suggests: 1) chronic anger expression is positively associated with psychopathy; 2) this relationship is not solely attributable to negative emotionality or trait anger; and 3) anger expression can partly account for some important correlates of psychopathy.
Language: en
Anger; Anger expression; Personality disorder; Psychopathy; Violence