In the criminal justice system there is a continuing need for effective treatment programs targeting antisocial behavior. As knowledge about the neurobiological underpinnings of antisocial behavior is accumulating, interest in using this knowledge in efforts aimed at reducing antisocial behavior is increasing. This narrative contribution reviews research assessing the efficacy of neurobiological interventions and the usability of neurobiological predictors of treatment outcome in the treatment of antisocial behavior, particularly in juveniles. Several neurobiological interventions and predictors that may contribute to behavioral improvement are discussed. The application of individually tailored cost and time effective neurobiological methods of high quality is advocated, while ensuring minimal stigmatization and limiting the invasiveness of the intervention for the individual.



